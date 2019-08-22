Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick to become parents

22nd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

It will be the first child for the 56-year-old director.

People Quentin Tarantino

Director Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick are expecting a baby.

Tarantino, whose most recent film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was released last month, met the Israeli model a decade ago.

They married last November after the shooting for the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt was finished.

Mexico Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt poses for photos with fans during a red carpet event for the film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Marco Ugarte/AP)

His representative Katherine Rowe announced the pregnancy but offered no further details.

The baby will be the first child for 56-year-old Tarantino, who also directed Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, and the 35-year-old Pick, who is the daughter of singer-songwriter Svika Pick.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

6 of the biggest fashion trends from The Matrix as a fourth movie is announced
6 of the biggest fashion trends from The Matrix as a fourth movie is announced

Jamie Oliver: ‘Schools going veggie is a brilliant idea’
Jamie Oliver: ‘Schools going veggie is a brilliant idea’

Is this Burberry’s most inclusive campaign yet? See pictures from the autumn/winter shoot

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
James Acaster: ‘I wasn’t ready for my counsellor to transform into my stalker’

James Acaster: ‘I wasn’t ready for my counsellor to transform into my stalker’
Mel B: Victoria Beckham would be privileged to come to stylish Leeds

Mel B: Victoria Beckham would be privileged to come to stylish Leeds
Anna Williamson: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever looked forward to the future as much as I do now’

Anna Williamson: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever looked forward to the future as much as I do now’
Anna Williamson: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever looked forward to the future as much as I do now’

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video