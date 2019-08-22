Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick to become parents

It will be the first child for the 56-year-old director.

Director Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick are expecting a baby.

Tarantino, whose most recent film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was released last month, met the Israeli model a decade ago.

They married last November after the shooting for the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt was finished.

Brad Pitt poses for photos with fans during a red carpet event for the film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Marco Ugarte/AP)

His representative Katherine Rowe announced the pregnancy but offered no further details.

The baby will be the first child for 56-year-old Tarantino, who also directed Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, and the 35-year-old Pick, who is the daughter of singer-songwriter Svika Pick.

