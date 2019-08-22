Jamie Foxx denies new relationship following reported split with Katie Holmes

22nd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

He denied being in a relationship with a 21-year-old singer.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Jamie Foxx has denied being in a relationship with a 21-year-old singer, days after it was reported he had split with Katie Holmes.

The Oscar-winning actor, 51, is said to have recently broken up with Holmes,  after six years of dating.

On the weekend, Foxx was spotted leaving a Los Angeles nightclub hand-in-hand with singer Sela Vave, sparking rumours they were an item.

Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx has spoken out against rumours he is dating a young singer (Isabel Infantes/PA)

However, he has dismissed the claims and said it is a professional relationship.

In an Instagram Live video, Foxx said he is acting as a mentor to Vave, adding he performed a similar role for Ed Sheeran and rapper Nick Cannon.

“When I met Ed Sheeran, I didn’t know him from Adam. He slept on my couch for six weeks — he ended up going on to do great things,” he said.

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes is said to have split with Jamie Foxx earlier this year (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Foxx, who won the best actor Academy Award for his portrayal of soul singer Ray Charles in 2004 biopic Ray, added: “It’s a double standard when it comes to women.

“When it was the guys, everything is cool but when it was the women they try to make it something else but we are going to try to protect our own.

“And like I said, I spoke to that girl’s mom and she put her trust in me.”

Foxx, who famously has a recording studio in house which has played host to musicians including Kanye West, said any accusations of a relationship between him and Vave are “scandal chasing”.

He and Dawson’s Creek star Holmes, 40, were reportedly in a six-year relationship, though neither ever confirmed they were together.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Anna Williamson: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever looked forward to the future as much as I do now’

Would you flash your thong again? The fashionable history of the visible G-string
Would you flash your thong again? The fashionable history of the visible G-string

6 of the biggest fashion trends from The Matrix as a fourth movie is announced
6 of the biggest fashion trends from The Matrix as a fourth movie is announced

James Acaster: ‘I wasn’t ready for my counsellor to transform into my stalker’

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jamie Oliver: ‘Schools going veggie is a brilliant idea’

Jamie Oliver: ‘Schools going veggie is a brilliant idea’
Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick to become parents

Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick to become parents
Is this Burberry’s most inclusive campaign yet? See pictures from the autumn/winter shoot

Is this Burberry’s most inclusive campaign yet? See pictures from the autumn/winter shoot
Big Hit Entertainment announces new development for BTS universe

Big Hit Entertainment announces new development for BTS universe
Big Hit Entertainment announces new development for BTS universe

Anna Williamson: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever looked forward to the future as much as I do now’