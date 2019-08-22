Kim Kardashian West shares first photo with her four children

22nd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The family enjoyed a holiday in the Bahamas.

The MET Gala 2018 – New York

Kim Kardashian West shared the first picture with her four children – and joked the shot was “almost impossible”.

The reality TV star and rapper husband Kanye West welcomed son Psalm in May.

The couple were already parents to North, six, Saint, three and one-year-old Chicago.

Kardashian West, 38, brought her children on holiday to the Bahamas and posed for a family picture on the beach.

North and Chicago wore metallic silver one-piece swimsuits to match their mother while Saint and Psalm wore swimming shorts. West was not pictured.

Kardashian West posted two pictures, both showing her struggling to get the children focused on the camera.

She captioned the snaps: “I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!”

Earlier, Kardashian West shared a video of Chicago playing with a small snake.

“My brave girl Chicago”, she captioned the post.

© Press Association 2019

Big Hit Entertainment announces new development for BTS universe

Anna Williamson: 'I don't think I've ever looked forward to the future as much as I do now'
Morgan Freeman says money was the motivating factor for latest film role
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Is this Burberry's most inclusive campaign yet? See pictures from the autumn/winter shoot

Mel B: Victoria Beckham would be privileged to come to stylish Leeds

Would you flash your thong again? The fashionable history of the visible G-string

Jamie Oliver: 'Schools going veggie is a brilliant idea'

