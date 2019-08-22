Bethenny Frankel to leave The Real Housewives Of New York ahead of 12th season

After the news was announced, Frankel shared a lengthy message with fans.

Bethenny Frankel has thanked fans after it emerged she is to leave reality TV show The Real Housewives Of New York (RHONY).

The entrepreneur first joined the popular programme when it premiered in 2008 and returned in 2015 following a three-year break.

Frankel, who founded the Skinnygirl lifestyle brand, will not be appearing on RHONY’s upcoming 12th season.

After the news was announced, the 48-year-old New Yorker shared a lengthy message with fans on Twitter, thanking them for “sticking with me through everything”.

She said: “You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held.

“I had big dreams and I never stopped, but I honestly didn’t know if I would ever get here.

“You helped me to get there.”

The mother-of-one, who took part in spin-off series Bethenny Ever After, Bethenny & Fredrik and the talk show Bethenny, said she had been “inspired” by fans.

She added: “I am fortunate to have created a business and career that some people only dream of. I had a beautiful baby girl who is now 9 years old, and she has changed me as a human being. I was able to give back and help people all over the world who have been hit with the worst of unforeseen circumstances, which we will all continue together.

“GO for it. Whatever it is. Reach for your dreams in life and love and make the impossible happen, because it can happen and it WILL happen. Come from a place of yes and it’s yours for the taking.”

Frankel added: “And stay tuned, you haven’t seen the last of me. There are many amazing things to come.

“I love you all and am so lucky to have you in my life!”

The Real Housewives Of New York also stars Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, and Sonja Morgan.

