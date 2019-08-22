Hugh Laurie to receive special award at Edinburgh TV Festival

22nd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

He and Louis Theroux will discuss their careers so far.

The Broadcasting Press Guild Awards lunch

Hugh Laurie and Louis Theroux will make an appearance at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Documentary-maker Theroux will discuss his career and the genre which made his name.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Press Room – London
Louis Theroux will discuss his work (Ian West/PA)

House star Laurie will speak later in the day of festivities, and will receive an outstanding achievement honour at the Edinburgh TV Awards.

Winners at the awards will be announced in a ceremony later today, and the annual honours will see the channel of the year named.

Laurie will discuss his career from being one half of the comedy duo Fry And Laurie, to his breakout US hit House, and his recent work in BBC drama The Night Manager.

Theroux, speaking with Dawn O’Porter, will discuss his work so far, and how he selects the subjects of his documentaries.

BBC and Channel 4 bosses will also be interviewed during the day’s events in Edinburgh, and there will be a special discussion on the duty of care within the TV world.

Channel 4 head of news will also speak in a Q&A event.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Is this Burberry’s most inclusive campaign yet? See pictures from the autumn/winter shoot

Big Hit Entertainment announces new development for BTS universe
Big Hit Entertainment announces new development for BTS universe

6 of the biggest fashion trends from The Matrix as a fourth movie is announced
6 of the biggest fashion trends from The Matrix as a fourth movie is announced

YouTube star PewDiePie marries Marzia Bisognin in beautiful London wedding

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Morgan Freeman says money was the motivating factor for latest film role

Morgan Freeman says money was the motivating factor for latest film role
Jamie Oliver: ‘Schools going veggie is a brilliant idea’

Jamie Oliver: ‘Schools going veggie is a brilliant idea’
Anna Williamson: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever looked forward to the future as much as I do now’

Anna Williamson: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever looked forward to the future as much as I do now’
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Is this Burberry’s most inclusive campaign yet? See pictures from the autumn/winter shoot