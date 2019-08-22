Hugh Laurie to receive special award at Edinburgh TV Festival

He and Louis Theroux will discuss their careers so far.

Hugh Laurie and Louis Theroux will make an appearance at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Documentary-maker Theroux will discuss his career and the genre which made his name.

Louis Theroux will discuss his work (Ian West/PA)

House star Laurie will speak later in the day of festivities, and will receive an outstanding achievement honour at the Edinburgh TV Awards.

Winners at the awards will be announced in a ceremony later today, and the annual honours will see the channel of the year named.

Laurie will discuss his career from being one half of the comedy duo Fry And Laurie, to his breakout US hit House, and his recent work in BBC drama The Night Manager.

Another night in signing “tip ins” for the book. pic.twitter.com/F2cj0T4gAO — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) August 19, 2019

Theroux, speaking with Dawn O’Porter, will discuss his work so far, and how he selects the subjects of his documentaries.

BBC and Channel 4 bosses will also be interviewed during the day’s events in Edinburgh, and there will be a special discussion on the duty of care within the TV world.

Channel 4 head of news will also speak in a Q&A event.

© Press Association 2019