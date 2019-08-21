Fans impressed as Kim Kardashian shares video of ‘brave’ Chicago

The clip drew plenty of comments on social media.

Kim Kardashian West wowed fans when she shared a video of her toddler daughter holding a snake.

The US reality TV star posted the clip of 19-month-old Chicago on social media.

Captioned “My brave girl Chicago”, the video shows Chicago with a snake draped around her shoulders.

Unruffled, she grabs the creature and stares at its face, which is just inches from hers.

The clip impressed Kardashian West’s fans, friends and famous family, with many posting responses online.

“OMG!” posted several fans of the star, while another joked Chicago’s nickname should be “boss baby”.

“She’s crazy! Look how she’s looking at his face. Omg,” said Khloe Kardashian, adding: “I love my brave girl.”

Family friend La La Anthony said: “I can’t believe she handled that snake like that!!! Wow.”

