First trailer for Fox News film Bombshell is released

Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie have been seen in the dramatic first trailer for upcoming Fox News film Bombshell.

The drama will tell the story of how Fox News boss Roger Ailes was accused of sexual harassment, and the women who brought him down.

Kidman plays Gretchen Carlson, while Theron stars as Megyn Kelly and Robbie is a fictional news producer.

Based on the real scandal. Bombshell – Starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman & Margot Robbie. From director Jay Roach and writer Charles Randolph, watch the all-new teaser trailer for #BombshellMovie – Coming to theaters this December. pic.twitter.com/AHs60GehFe — Bombshell (@bombshellmovie) August 21, 2019

The brief teaser shows the trio of Hollywood stars in a lift together.

No words are spoken until the end, when Carlson (Kidman) turns to the others and mutters “Hot in here.”

Bombshell was written by Charles Randolph and directed by Jay Roach.

The film also stars John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell and Allison Janney.

