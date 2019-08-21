First trailer for Fox News film Bombshell is released

21st Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The film was directed by Jay Roach.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie have been seen in the dramatic first trailer for upcoming Fox News film Bombshell.

The drama will tell the story of how Fox News boss Roger Ailes was accused of sexual harassment, and the women who brought him down.

Kidman plays Gretchen Carlson, while Theron stars as Megyn Kelly and Robbie is a fictional news producer.

The brief teaser shows the trio of Hollywood stars in a lift together.

No words are spoken until the end, when Carlson (Kidman) turns to the others and mutters “Hot in here.”

Bombshell was written by Charles Randolph and directed by Jay Roach.

The film also stars John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell and Allison Janney.

© Press Association 2019

