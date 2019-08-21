Actor Luke Evans working on debut album

Actor Luke Evans working on debut album21st Aug 19 | Entertainment News
The star said singing was his first love.
Actor Luke Evans has announced he has signed a record deal.
The Beauty And The Beast star, 40, is currently working on his debut album.
Sharing a picture on Twitter of himself in the recording studio, the Welsh star wrote: “Been keeping this under wraps but now it’s out!
“I’ve signed a record deal and I’ve been in the studio recording my first ever album!
“I’m over the moon!!”
Evans added: “My first love has always been singing.
“FYI… ITS NOT A SHOW TUNES ALBUM!”
He told his 485,200 followers on the site: “More info to come in the next few months.
“Stay tuned!”
