Gorka Marquez reveals big Strictly Come Dancing news

21st Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The dancer said he hoped to be back fighting for the Glitterball next year.

Gorka Marquez

Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez has said he will not have a celebrity partner on the upcoming series of the show.

The dancer – who recently became a dad when his partner Gemma Atkinson gave birth to their baby girl – said he will still be involved in the group dances and hopes to be in the running for the Glitterball again next year.

He posted on Instagram: “For everybody that’s been asking, I can let you know that this series, I sadly won’t be partnered with a celebrity for the main series of Strictly.

“However, I will still be heavily involved in all of the group numbers and all things Strictly!

“I’m excited to see this year’s celebs and my fellow professionals dance for the Glitter Ball and I hope to be back fighting for it next year.”

“As always, it’s gonna be a GREAT series,” he added.

Marquez, 28, joined the BBC programme in 2016 and was partnered with EastEnders actress Tameka Empson. In 2017 he danced with Alexandra Burke, reaching the finals, and last year he was paired with Katie Piper.

His announcement came after fellow professional Graziano Di Prima confirmed he would not have a celebrity partner this time around.

Broadcaster Anneka Rice, footballer Alex Scott and reality star Jamie Laing are among the stars taking part this year.

The line-up for this year’s series also includes RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage, Olympic rower James Cracknell, YouTuber Saffron Barker, Paralympian Will Bayley, comedian Chris Ramsey, BBC Breakfast sports presenter Mike Bushell, CBBC star Karim Zeroual, ex-footballer David James, EastEnders star Emma Barton, ex-Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley, Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin and chef and socialite Emma, Viscountess Weymouth.

© Press Association 2019

