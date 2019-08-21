Channel 5 announces new documentary projects for 2020

Channel 5 announces new documentary projects for 202021st Aug 19 | Entertainment News
The network will air a docusoap which explores life at a zoo from the perspective of the animals.
Programmes about slavery, miscarriage and ancient Greece are among the new slate of documentaries unveiled by Channel 5.
The network will also air a docusoap series which explores life at the zoo from the unique perspective of the animals.
The four projects, all for 2020, were announced on Wednesday following Ben Frow’s channel controller session at the Edinburgh TV Festival.
Upcoming series One Thousand Years Of Slavery is from Uplands TV and is set to “transform our understanding of slavery and the slave trade, uncovering forgotten stories, breathtaking locations, living communities and cutting-edge archaeology”.
Miscarriage, produced by ITV Studios Entertainment, will see celebrities and public figures with personal experience of child loss talk about their experiences of miscarriage and stillbirth.
Bettany Hughes: My Greek Odyssey, from Sandstone Global Productions, will see award-winning historian and classicist Professor Bettany Hughes undertake a journey through the original playground of the Greek gods and heroes, to uncover the myths and stories of heroes and their world.
Emporium Productions has been commissioned to make Talking Animals: Tales From The Zoo.
The six-part docusoap series will follow daily life at Jersey Zoo from its residents’ – the animals – point of view.
From gorillas to flamingos, the animals themselves tell viewers their stories and voice their opinions about their lives.
