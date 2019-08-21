Liam Hemsworth files for divorce from Miley Cyrus

The actor and the singer announced their separation after less than a year of marriage.

Liam Hemsworth has filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus days after it was revealed they had separated.

The Australian actor, 29, filed a petition to end his marriage to the US pop star, 26, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The request states that he is asking for a dissolution of their marriage, and that they do not have children.

It comes eight months after the Hunger Games star and Wrecking Ball singer tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

The couple confirmed they had parted ways less than two weeks ago, with Cyrus’ representative telling People in a statement: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

“They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

Cyrus later posted a cryptic message on Instagram about changing.

Sharing images of herself with a mountain range in the background, she said: “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win.”

Hemsworth posted on Instagram that he wishes his wife “nothing but health and happiness going forward”.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met 10 years ago on the set of the film The Last Song. They tied the knot in December 2018 after almost a decade of dating on and off.

