Liam Hemsworth files for divorce from Miley Cyrus

21st Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The actor and the singer announced their separation after less than a year of marriage.

Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth has filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus days after it was revealed they had separated.

The Australian actor, 29, filed a petition to end his marriage to the US pop star, 26, in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The request states that he is asking for a dissolution of their marriage, and that they do not have children.

It comes eight months after the Hunger Games star and Wrecking Ball singer tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

The couple confirmed they had parted ways less than two weeks ago, with Cyrus’ representative telling People in a statement: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

“They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

Cyrus later posted a cryptic message on Instagram about changing.

Sharing images of herself with a mountain range in the background, she said: “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win.”

Hemsworth posted on Instagram that he wishes his wife “nothing but health and happiness going forward”.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met 10 years ago on the set of the film The Last Song. They tied the knot in December 2018 after almost a decade of dating on and off.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mel B: Victoria Beckham would be privileged to come to stylish Leeds

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Is this Burberry’s most inclusive campaign yet? See pictures from the autumn/winter shoot
Is this Burberry’s most inclusive campaign yet? See pictures from the autumn/winter shoot

What is the ‘train your baby like a dog’ parenting method and why are people concerned about it?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

6 of the biggest fashion trends from The Matrix as a fourth movie is announced

6 of the biggest fashion trends from The Matrix as a fourth movie is announced
YouTube star PewDiePie marries Marzia Bisognin in beautiful London wedding

YouTube star PewDiePie marries Marzia Bisognin in beautiful London wedding
James Acaster: ‘I wasn’t ready for my counsellor to transform into my stalker’

James Acaster: ‘I wasn’t ready for my counsellor to transform into my stalker’
Fans disappointed amid reports Spider-Man could leave the MCU

Fans disappointed amid reports Spider-Man could leave the MCU
Fans disappointed amid reports Spider-Man could leave the MCU

Mel B: Victoria Beckham would be privileged to come to stylish Leeds