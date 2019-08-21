Which Stranger Things star has Love Island winner Amber become friends with?

The reality TV favourite and the young actress are planning to meet up.

Love Island winner Amber Gill has revealed an unlikely potential friendship with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

The reality TV favourite, who won the ITV2 dating series last month with partner Greg O’Shea, said she and the young actress – who plays Eleven in the hit Netflix sci-fi drama – have been talking via social media.

Asked if she has any celebrity fans since rising to fame on Love Island, Amber told Capital Breakfast: “Oh my god – Millie Bobby Brown follows me on Instagram.”

Millie Bobby Brown (Ian West/PA)

She added: “Yeah, it’s mad and, like, we’re trying to meet up and stuff.

“We’ve been messaging on Instagram. It’s the wildest thing.”

Amber also told the radio programme how difficult life in the villa is because the islanders are not able to listen to music very often.

She said: “It was really hard.

“We had a couple of down days and they would play music through the villa all day and that used to be the best day ever for me, but other than that, no, not unless we had a party.”

She also remarked on the parties in the villa “going off” because it was a rare chance for them to hear some tunes.

Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea (Yui Mok/PA)

She added: “You haven’t listened to nothing for ages and then the music comes out and you’re like ‘Yes!'”

Of her romance with Irish rugby player Greg, Amber said: “Things are going really well but he’s got to be over in Dublin for his rugby and I’m kinda over here in London, so at the minute we can’t really decide what we’re going to do.”

Capital Breakfast is on weekdays from 6am-10am across the UK.

© Press Association 2019