Channel 4 chief suggests broadcasters called Brexit wrong

21st Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Alex Mahon spoke during a panel titled State Of The TV Nation at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Alex Mahon

The chief executive of Channel 4 has suggested broadcasters called Brexit wrong and misjudged the strength of feeling outside London.

Alex Mahon said that the mistake had been a lesson to broadcasters not to ignore their nationwide viewerships.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Mahon said: “Our job is to serve Britain and cover Britain without becoming parochial.

Derry Girls
Cast members of Derry Girls (Aidan Monaghan/Channel 4/PA)

“The best example of that is Derry Girls.

“Who would have thought growing up in 90s Northern Ireland could be made into one of the best comedies of recent times?

“It doesn’t sound like an inherently comedic landscape.

“You’ve got to do that by using voices from across the UK.

“Nothing teaches us that more than Brexit with all of us broadcasters having called it wrong and not realised the strength of views from outside of London.”

She was speaking during a panel hosted by Krishnan Guru-Murthy and titled State Of The TV Nation.

Mahon added: “I think you have to do that without going: ‘We are going to take a show from this town and show from this town and this town’.

“That’s about being relative.

“And the question for us is can we do that in a way that is good and exciting and adds to what you get from Netflix that is global.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Meet the schoolgirl with physically uncombable hair - who strangers liken to Albert Einstein

Is this Burberry’s most inclusive campaign yet? See pictures from the autumn/winter shoot
Is this Burberry’s most inclusive campaign yet? See pictures from the autumn/winter shoot

Mel B: Victoria Beckham would be privileged to come to stylish Leeds
Mel B: Victoria Beckham would be privileged to come to stylish Leeds

What is the ‘train your baby like a dog’ parenting method and why are people concerned about it?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

James Acaster: ‘I wasn’t ready for my counsellor to transform into my stalker’

James Acaster: ‘I wasn’t ready for my counsellor to transform into my stalker’
YouTube star PewDiePie marries Marzia Bisognin in beautiful London wedding

YouTube star PewDiePie marries Marzia Bisognin in beautiful London wedding
6 of the biggest fashion trends from The Matrix as a fourth movie is announced

6 of the biggest fashion trends from The Matrix as a fourth movie is announced
Anna Williamson: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever looked forward to the future as much as I do now’

Anna Williamson: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever looked forward to the future as much as I do now’
Anna Williamson: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever looked forward to the future as much as I do now’

Meet the schoolgirl with physically uncombable hair - who strangers liken to Albert Einstein