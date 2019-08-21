BBC Two boss: TV watched by older, posher people

21st Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The channel chief was speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

BBC stock

Television has a problem attracting younger audiences and is watched primarily by “older, posher” people, the boss of BBC Two has said.

Patrick Holland said the TV industry overall faces a struggle to engage younger viewers.

The channel chief conceded that audiences are primarily wealthy and elderly, and broadcasters must work on attracting new audiences.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Mr Holland said: “Of course I’m worried. I’m not worried in the sense that we don’t have the answers.

“Broadcast television has a problem with younger audiences.

“The whole of broadcast television has older, posher people watching.”

BBC bosses at the annual TV festival said the corporation must continue to adapt and produce content to make the licence fee worth paying.

Head of BBC Four Cassian Harrison said: “All BBC channel and services need to justify why they are there.”

He added that the paternalistic tone of the BBC must change, saying: “The BBC needs to look beyond an authoritative, lecturing mode in its programming.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Mel B: Victoria Beckham would be privileged to come to stylish Leeds
Mel B: Victoria Beckham would be privileged to come to stylish Leeds

6 of the biggest fashion trends from The Matrix as a fourth movie is announced
6 of the biggest fashion trends from The Matrix as a fourth movie is announced

Is this Burberry’s most inclusive campaign yet? See pictures from the autumn/winter shoot

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

What is the ‘train your baby like a dog’ parenting method and why are people concerned about it?

What is the ‘train your baby like a dog’ parenting method and why are people concerned about it?
Fans disappointed amid reports Spider-Man could leave the MCU

Fans disappointed amid reports Spider-Man could leave the MCU
Anna Williamson: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever looked forward to the future as much as I do now’

Anna Williamson: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever looked forward to the future as much as I do now’
Meet the schoolgirl with physically uncombable hair - who strangers liken to Albert Einstein

Meet the schoolgirl with physically uncombable hair - who strangers liken to Albert Einstein
Meet the schoolgirl with physically uncombable hair - who strangers liken to Albert Einstein

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre