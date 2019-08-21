Karamo Brown, Christie Brinkley and Sean Spicer join Dancing With The Stars

21st Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The US version of Strictly Come Dancing will also see Lamar Odom and James Van Der Beek take to the dance floor.

Dancing With The Stars

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, model Christie Brinkley and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer are among the celebrity contestants who have signed up for the new series of Dancing With The Stars.

They will be joined by Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek, former NBA star Lamar Odom, who used to be married to Khloe Kardashian, and The Supremes singer Mary Wilson on the US version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Also taking part are country singer Lauren Alaina, former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, ex-NFL star Ray Lewis, The Office actress Kate Flannery, comedian Kel Mitchell and The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown.

The line-up was announced on US breakfast show Good Morning America, where Brown said: “I want the sequins, I want the moves, I want it all.”

Brinkley said she does not think her current role as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway will give her an advantage.

She said: “No, not at all. I think of the real dancers like they could knock their own teeth out with their knee.

“I can barely get my leg up and, believe me, what I learned in Chicago doing the honey rag, you cannot dance to Beyonce doing the honey rag, so I need some moves.”

Spicer, who resigned as President Donald Trump’s press secretary in July 2017, said : “I was kicked out of band in sixth grade and the quote was ‘You have the sense of beat of a steamroller’.”

The new series of Dancing With The Stars will begin on US network ABC on September 16.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mel B: Victoria Beckham would be privileged to come to stylish Leeds

James Acaster: ‘I wasn’t ready for my counsellor to transform into my stalker’
James Acaster: ‘I wasn’t ready for my counsellor to transform into my stalker’

Meet the schoolgirl with physically uncombable hair - who strangers liken to Albert Einstein
Meet the schoolgirl with physically uncombable hair - who strangers liken to Albert Einstein

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

What is the ‘train your baby like a dog’ parenting method and why are people concerned about it?

What is the ‘train your baby like a dog’ parenting method and why are people concerned about it?
6 of the biggest fashion trends from The Matrix as a fourth movie is announced

6 of the biggest fashion trends from The Matrix as a fourth movie is announced
Get ready to see even more of ‘The Dress’ – it’s getting its own celebration day

Get ready to see even more of ‘The Dress’ – it’s getting its own celebration day
Fans disappointed amid reports Spider-Man could leave the MCU

Fans disappointed amid reports Spider-Man could leave the MCU
Fans disappointed amid reports Spider-Man could leave the MCU

Mel B: Victoria Beckham would be privileged to come to stylish Leeds