Strictly star confirms he will not have celebrity partner on upcoming series

Strictly Come Dancing professional Graziano Di Prima has confirmed he will not have a celebrity partner on the upcoming series of the show.

The dancer, who joined the show last year and was paired with DJ Vick Hope, said he will still be seen in group dances and will appear on spin-off show It Takes Two.

The dancer wrote on Instagram: “Just letting all the fans know that I will not have a celeb partner this series, but don’t worry…I am not going anywhere!

“You will see my every Saturday/Sunday nights in all out amazing group dances, on It Takes Two and across the series.

“We have some amazing routines already and I can’t wait for you to see them all.

Graziano Di Prima (Matt Crossick/PA)

“To all my fellow pros, good luck for a magical series! Let’s do this and I love you all!”

Speculation has swirled on which professional will be paired with which celebrity for the upcoming 17th series after the two groups met each other on Tuesday.

Broadcaster Anneka Rice, footballer Alex Scott and reality star Jamie Laing are among the stars taking part this year.

Wow.. day 2 of #Strictly done, met all the pro dancers and had a good old boogie.. but not gonna lie, just got home and I swear I’m going to be in bed asleep before 7pm 🤣.. I am shattered 💤 @bbcstrictly — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) August 20, 2019

They have already expressed how exhausted they are from rehearsing, with Rice sharing a photograph on Twitter of three bags of ice, a bottle of gin and two bottles of wine, writing: “The ice is for my bath. The rest is for my throat. Honestly, this is insane.”

In a video post on his Instagram story, Made In Chelsea star Laing told his followers: “Strictly update, you ready for this?

“I’m tired. My knee hurts. I sweat more than anyone else in the room. But you know what? I’ve got rhythm.

“Basically if I had to describe myself as someone, I am the southern Billy Elliot, and older.”

The line-up for this year’s series also includes RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage, Olympic rower James Cracknell, YouTuber Saffron Barker, Paralympian Will Bayley, comedian Chris Ramsey, BBC Breakfast sports presenter Mike Bushell, CBBC star Karim Zeroual, ex-footballer David James, EastEnders star Emma Barton, ex-Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley, Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin and chef and socialite Emma, Viscountess Weymouth.

