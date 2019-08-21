Jeremy Renner and Ryan Reynolds weigh in over Spider-Man split

The superhero’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come into question.

Jeremy Renner and Ryan Reynolds have weighed in after Sony’s split with Disney over the Spider-Man franchise.

The future of the superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come into question after negotiations between the two studios stalled.

Sony has owned the film rights for Spider-Man since 1999 and struck a deal with Disney in 2015 allowing the character to appear in the MCU.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man (Chuck Zlotnick/Sony/PA)

This has allowed British actor Tom Holland to appear as the webslinger in Disney films including Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, as well as Sony properties Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home, in which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has taken a key creative role.

However, Sony has since confirmed that Feige will not continue as lead producer of the next live action Spider-Man film, throwing doubt on whether Spider-Man will in turn appear in future MCU projects.

Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film. (1/3) — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 21, 2019

Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Avengers series, has called for Sony to return the character to the MCU, writing on Instagram: “Hey @sonypictures we want Spider-Man back to @therealstanlee and @marvel please, thank you #congrats #spidermanrocks #please.”

Meanwhile Reynolds, who plays foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool, responded to a fan who asked if the developments mean there could be a movie that stars both his character and Holland’s.

Replying to a tweet addressed to both him and Holland, asking: “Can we get a Spiderman & Deadpool movie now”, Reynolds replied: “You can. But you can only see it in my heart.”

You can. But you can only see it in my heart. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 20, 2019

Fans swiftly responded, with one writing: “Ryan pls help us.”

Another wrote: “What video formats does your heart read? Does your chest open up Bill and Ted Evil Robot style?”

Another replied: “Are you selling tickets to your heart?”

