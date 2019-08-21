Ready for werk! RuPaul unveils 10 drag queens for UK version of Drag Race

21st Aug 19 | Entertainment News

It will be the first British incarnation of the show.

2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles

RuPaul has unveiled the 10 drag queens who will compete in the first UK series of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The queens, who have been “handpicked for their huge slaying potential by Mama Ru herself” are Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Crystal, Cheryl Hole, Divina De Campo, Gothy Kendoll, Sum Ting Wong, Scaredy Kat, The Vivienne and Vinegar Strokes.

RuPaul said: “Each of the UK queens is so unique, so courageous and so special. I can’t wait for the UK – and the world – to fall in love with them the same way I did.”

Celebrity guest judges for the UK series include Maisie Williams, Cheryl and Andrew Garfield, while Graham Norton and Alan Carr will be on rotating judging duties.

Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard and his brother, Love Island star Curtis, will be superstar coaches alongside British singer and producer MNEK, while Stacey Dooley and Lorraine Kelly will be celebrity guests for the show’s Snatch Game challenge, which sees the drag queens do their best impersonations of famous figures of their choice.

All 10 queens will be taking part in Manchester Pride on August 24 for their first official appearance.

The US series of the show has been a hit around the world and has won a string of Emmys.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will air on BBC Three.

© Press Association 2019

