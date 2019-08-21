Larry King seeks divorce from seventh wife after 22 years

21st Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The TV host and his wife both filed for divorce in 2010 but later reconciled.

16th Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party – Los Angeles

US talk show host Larry King is seeking a divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King, after 22 years.

The 85-year-old filed a petition to end the marriage on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Larry King and Shawn King, then a singer and TV host, married in 1997 and have two adult sons, Chance and Cannon.

They both filed for divorce in 2010 but later reconciled.

Larry King
Larry King with seventh wife Shawn King (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Larry King has been married eight times to seven different women and has five children.

He married and divorced Alene Akins twice.

He has overcome several serious health issues in recent years, including early-stage lung cancer two years ago.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mel B: Victoria Beckham would be privileged to come to stylish Leeds

Sabrina Ghayour’s top 5 cities for foodies to visit
Sabrina Ghayour’s top 5 cities for foodies to visit

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Fans disappointed amid reports Spider-Man could leave the MCU

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Meet the schoolgirl with physically uncombable hair - who strangers liken to Albert Einstein

Meet the schoolgirl with physically uncombable hair - who strangers liken to Albert Einstein
James Acaster: ‘I wasn’t ready for my counsellor to transform into my stalker’

James Acaster: ‘I wasn’t ready for my counsellor to transform into my stalker’
Want the physique of a Victoria’s Secret model? Here’s why you should get into kickboxing this September

Want the physique of a Victoria’s Secret model? Here’s why you should get into kickboxing this September
Why Jura Seven Wood Scotch whisky is the gem of the Isle of Jura

Why Jura Seven Wood Scotch whisky is the gem of the Isle of Jura
Why Jura Seven Wood Scotch whisky is the gem of the Isle of Jura

Mel B: Victoria Beckham would be privileged to come to stylish Leeds