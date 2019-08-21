Demi Lovato to play Icelandic singer in Netflix comedy Eurovision

Her co-star Will Ferrell announced the news in a video message.

Demi Lovato has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming comedy Eurovision and will play an Icelandic singer.

The pop star will star alongside Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan in the movie, which is based on the long-running song contest.

Demi Lovato has joined the cast of #EurovisionMovie and will play Katiana, one of the best and most angelic singers in all of Iceland https://t.co/sNduPY2Co5 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 21, 2019

Lovato, who celebrated her 27th birthday on Tuesday, was spotted on the Eurovision set in London and her involvement was announced in a video message by Ferrell, who co-wrote the movie.

Holding a birthday cake he claimed to have made “from scratch”, Ferrell introduced Lovato as the latest cast member.

She will play Katiana, described by Netflix as “one of the best and most angelic singers in all of Iceland”.

Eurovision, directed by Wedding Crashers filmmaker David Dobkin, will star Ferrell as Lars Erickssong, who partners McAdams’ Sigrit Ericksdottir for a shot at Eurovision glory.

Former James Bond star Brosnan plays Ferrell’s father, “the most handsome man in Iceland”.

Ferrell attended the final of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon, Portugal, while researching the film.

Netflix has not set a release date.

© Press Association 2019