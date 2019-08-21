Morgan Freeman says money was the motivating factor for latest film role

The Hollywood veteran is starring alongside Gerard Butler in action thriller Angel Has Fallen.

Veteran Hollywood star Morgan Freeman said money was the motivating factor for his latest role.

The Oscar-winning actor, 82, is playing a fictional US president in action thriller Angel Has Fallen, which also stars Gerard Butler.

It is the second time in Freeman’s storied career he has portrayed the occupant of the Oval Office, after 1998’s Deep Impact.

Gerard Butler, from left, Morgan Freeman and Danny Huston, who star alongside each other in Angel Has Fallen (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Asked what attracted him to the role, Freeman told the PA news agency: “Do you really want me to tell you that? Money.

“It’s the third in a franchise, it pays better than the first one.

“I get to play the president again, I’m in a successful franchise, I’m working with a guy I really admire and like.

“It’s perfect.”

Freeman, known for his deep voice, is one of the most successful Hollywood stars ever, thanks to films including Driving Miss Daisy and The Shawshank Redemption.

He won the best supporting actor Academy Award for 2004’s Million Dollar Baby.

Asked if he still had “fire in his belly” with regards to acting, he said: “I enjoy it, I still enjoy it. I love making movies but it’s more like smouldering embers now.”

Angel Has Fallen is in cinemas now.

© Press Association 2019