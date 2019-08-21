Channel 4 show puts Vladimir Putin’s spy skills in the spotlight

21st Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The Russian leader worked with the KGB.

Modern warfare

A new Channel 4 documentary will examine how Vladimir Putin has used his spy skills as the leader of a nuclear power.

The Russian president worked for the KGB and headed its successor in counter-intelligence and espionage, the FSB.

Vladimir Putin
Putin learned the art of espionage with the KGB (Matt Cardy/PA)

Putin: A Russian Spy Story will explore how the autocrat’s knowledge of spycraft has shaped and maintained his rule.

Using the president’s own words, and those of people who know him, the programme will chart the career of the global figure.

Producer James Rogan said: “To understand what is happening in the world right now, it is necessary to understand Vladimir Putin.

“Putin has shown his staying power as one of the most formidable politicians of the 21st century.

“This series will explore how as a former spy he has redefined politics and the impact this has had globally.”

Fatima Salaria, of Channel 4, added: “This new exciting commission promises to deliver new revelation and insight into a figure who we are all intrigued by.”

© Press Association 2019

