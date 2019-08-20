Fans disappointed amid reports Spider-Man could leave the MCU

Sony Pictures and Marvel’s parent company Disney have reportedly failed to come to an agreement over future films.

Fans have voiced their disappointment after it was reported Spider-Man may no longer be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sony Pictures, which owns the film rights for the super hero, failed to reach an agreement with Marvel’s parent company Disney over future movies, according to Deadline.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had taken a key creative role of the last two Spider-Man films, starring British actor Tom Holland, and had successfully integrated the character into the MCU.

He was first introduced in 2016 blockbuster Captain America: Civil War and featured in the record-breaking Avengers films.

Both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home were huge commercial successes, with the latter breaking the billion dollar barrier at the box office.

However, the webslinger may not appear in future Marvel films, reports say.

Fans shared their disappointment on Twitter, with many pointing the finger at Sony.

I was having a good day, only to hear that spiderman is out of the mcu. Why sony? #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/3amM241UXw — Dennis Marsden (@My_Name_is_Moo) August 20, 2019

Goodnight to everyone except for Sony cause you always gotta ruin everything seE THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/9a2AOQCZau — Chanel L. Yap (@Chanel_L_Yap) August 20, 2019

cant believe sony is really doing this to #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/eN2Ap1blLX — alyssa🐝 @alyssagalle on ig (@ehlissia) August 20, 2019

Sony when Disney buys their company for #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/HYa9hlq9xn — im dead outside FRFX (@Zackchas61) August 20, 2019

so sony really doing the marvel fandom dirty like that? im not okay. #spiderman pic.twitter.com/npmRoG4fle — ‎✵ bhumi ४ (@__bhumi) August 20, 2019

#SpiderMan is no longer a part of the MCU..!😶 wtf is Sony doing!!? pic.twitter.com/1w0GD2ZN3S — HassanMB (@pato7assan) August 20, 2019

Well I enjoyed the good #SpiderMan movies while we had them. So much was connected to the MCU and now all of that will be ignored. Nick Fury was set up to have larger role and his relationship with Happy. This stinks Sony. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) August 20, 2019

Tom Holland when he finds out he’s going from the MCU to share a screen with Sony’s CGI Venom#SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/EcRUy1WOUP — Luke (@Copozade) August 20, 2019

Thanks to Sony we’ll never see #SpiderMan interact with Deadpool, Wolverine, Daredevil, or Human Torch in the MCU pic.twitter.com/66CSRMso3W — Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) August 20, 2019

Sony logging into the internet after pulling out of the MCU: #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/FqI92LaNFH — IG@rigatomii (@rigatomii) August 20, 2019

Despite the widespread disappointment among fans, they were given a glimmer of hope after it was reported negotiations between Disney and Sony were ongoing.

Both Sony Pictures and Disney have been contacted for comment.

