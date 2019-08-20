Fans disappointed amid reports Spider-Man could leave the MCU

Fans disappointed amid reports Spider-Man could leave the MCU20th Aug 19 | Entertainment News
Sony Pictures and Marvel’s parent company Disney have reportedly failed to come to an agreement over future films.
Fans have voiced their disappointment after it was reported Spider-Man may no longer be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Sony Pictures, which owns the film rights for the super hero, failed to reach an agreement with Marvel’s parent company Disney over future movies, according to Deadline.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had taken a key creative role of the last two Spider-Man films, starring British actor Tom Holland, and had successfully integrated the character into the MCU.
He was first introduced in 2016 blockbuster Captain America: Civil War and featured in the record-breaking Avengers films.
Both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home were huge commercial successes, with the latter breaking the billion dollar barrier at the box office.
However, the webslinger may not appear in future Marvel films, reports say.
Fans shared their disappointment on Twitter, with many pointing the finger at Sony.
Despite the widespread disappointment among fans, they were given a glimmer of hope after it was reported negotiations between Disney and Sony were ongoing.
Both Sony Pictures and Disney have been contacted for comment.
