Taylor Swift reveals glimpse at Stella McCartney collaboration

The pop star is preparing to release a new album.

Taylor Swift has given fans a first-look at her collaboration with renowned fashion designer Stella McCartney.

The pop super star is preparing to release her highly anticipated album Lover this Friday, and teamed up with McCartney to produce a clothing line to accompany the music.

Swift has now shared a glimpse of the project, which features garments including T-shirts, bomber jackets and jumpers.

Alongside a picture of her and McCartney looking at designs on Instagram, Swift wrote: “It’s been SO much fun to work/dream up cute stuff with my friend @stellamccartney to create a line inspired by my new album Lover.”

Swift added she “can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on”, and revealed more details will be announced at a YouTube event on Thursday.

Pictures of the clothing have already appeared on Swift’s website, revealing a focus on pastels, tie-dye and the singer’s cats.

The colourful garments feature lyrics from Lover, while some are emblazoned with the album’s tracklist.

Others feature Swift and McCartney’s names. The collection is set to arrive on August 22, a day ahead of Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover.

