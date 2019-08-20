New Matrix film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

20th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

No release date has been set.

Graham Norton Show – London

Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of The Matrix.

Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich says on Tuesday that a fourth Matrix is in the works.

Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity in the film that will be co-written, directed and produced by Lana Wachowski, who co-created The Matrix with Lilly Wachowski.

Co-director of the film Lana Wachowski (Yui Mok/PA)
Lana Wachowski says in a statement that the ideas of The Matrix are more relevant than ever now and she is happy to have the characters back in her life.

Emmerich says Wachowski is a true visionary.

The first film hit theatres 20 years ago and spawned two sequels that cumulatively made more than 1.6 billion US dollars at the global box office.

