Man accused of stealing Frances McDormand’s Oscar will face no charges

20th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Prosecutors have not said why the case was dropped.

Frances McDormand

A man accused of stealing Frances McDormand’s Oscar statuette will no longer face any charges, prosecutors have said.

Terry Bryant, 48, was alleged to have swiped the best actress Academy Award from the Governors Ball in 2018.

Bryant was allegedly seen showing off the statuette to photographers on the night of the Oscars and telling onlookers he had won.

The 90th Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman with their Oscars in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

He had been charged with felony theft, but prosecutors have now said he will not face charges.

In a statement, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office told PA news agency: “The District Attorney’s Office today told the court that we are unable to proceed at this time. The defence made a motion to dismiss the case, and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta dismissed it.”

Prosecutors did not say why the case was dropped.

McDormand won the Oscar at the 90th Academy Awards for her portrayal of a grieving mother in the drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

During a memorable acceptance speech, McDormand, who was celebrating her second career Oscar win, demanded gender parity at a ceremony which had seen its build-up overshadowed by the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The 62-year-old urged executives to pay attention to female talent. She said: “We all have stories to tell and projects we need financed. Don’t talk to us about it at the parties tonight.

“Invite us into your office in a couple days, or you can come to ours, whatever suits you best, and we’ll tell you all about them.”

A representative for McDormand has been contacted for comment.

© Press Association 2019

Nigella Lawson reveals the £3.30 beauty product she can't live without
Myleene Klass suffered difficult birth of new baby
Dwayne Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in secret Hawaii wedding

Cressida Bonas is engaged! Everything you need to know about her unusual ruby ring

Meet the schoolgirl with physically uncombable hair - who strangers liken to Albert Einstein

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Movie memorabilia worth over £6 million to go on sale

