YouTube star PewDiePie marries Marzia Bisognin in beautiful London wedding

The couple have millions of followers across social media between them, but still managed to get married away from their watchful eyes.

YouTuber PewDiePie has married his social media star partner Marzia Bisognin after eight years together.

Swedish internet megastar PewDiePie, who has more than 99 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, revealed he and Bisognin, who is Italian, tied the knot in London’s Kew Gardens on Monday.

PewDiePie – real name Felix Kjellberg – announced the news to his 18.3 million Twitter followers and 18.1 million Instagram followers, sharing pictures from their idyllic day in the venue.

The 29-year-old media personality and vlogger wrote: “We are married!!! I’m the happiest I can be. I’m so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman.”

Along with a wedding snap, Bisognin, 26, told her 6.2 million Instagram followers: “Yesterday, the 19th of August – after exactly 8 years since we met – we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family.

“It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage. I feel like I’m the luckiest person and I’m so full of love.

“Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives. (Photo by) @jessicakobeissi.”

PewDiePie wore a simple black shirt and suit for the big day, while Bisognin looked beautiful in in off-white bridal gown with a full skirt and lace detailing on the arms and bodice.

PewDiePie, who is also a comedian, is famous for his video game commentaries and has the most subscribers on YouTube in the world.

Bisognin rose to fame on YouTube, although she no longer has her channel on the site. She is also a fashion designer and entrepreneur.

The couple live together in Brighton.

PewDiePie has been at the centre of controversy on several occasions during his time on the video platform.

In 2017, he was criticised for using the n-word during a live gaming stream. Immediately after making the comment, aimed at another player in the game, he apologised, saying he “didn’t mean that in a bad way”.

In the same year, he was dropped by Disney after anti-Semitic references were discovered in his videos – including people holding up a sign that read: “Death to all Jews.”

He said he was “trying to show how crazy the modern world is” and had paid two men from India through Fiverr, a freelance marketplace, to make the sign.

