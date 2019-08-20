God Save The Queens! Mama Ru unveils first look at ‘werk room’ for Drag Race UK

20th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The UK series will air on iPlayer this autumn.

RuPaul

Fans been given their first glimpse of the pink “werk” room ahead of the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

In a 25-second video teaser, the show’s host RuPaul tells fans: “People of the United Kingdom, your Queen has arrived” as God Save The Queen plays in the background.

Mama Ru, real name RuPaul Charles, goes on to reference one of the show’s catchphrases saying: “It’s time to show off the finest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in all the land.”

She ends her message saying: “So, God Save The Queens, because they are going to need all the help they can get.”

The pink work room, which mirrors the one used in the American series of the show, is where the contestants will make their outfits to be worn on the runway.

The UK series will air on iPlayer this autumn and series regular judge Michelle Visage also recently announced she will star in Strictly Come Dancing.

2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
RuPaul and Michelle Visage are judges on the UK series (PA/PA Wire)

Stacey Dooley and Lorraine Kelly will be celebrity guests for the show’s Snatch Game challenge, which sees the drag queens do their best impersonations of famous figures of their choice.

Celebrity guest judges for the UK series include Maisie Williams, Cheryl and Andrew Garfield, while Graham Norton and Alan Carr will be on rotating judging duties.

Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard and his brother, Love Island star Curtis, will be superstar coaches alongside British singer and producer MNEK.

The last series of US Drag Race was won by Yvie Oddly, and the series has also picked up 14 Emmy nominations.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Tried and tested: Here’s our verdict on the new deep-fried vegan Magnum from Halo Burger

As Iceland holds a ‘funeral’ mourning a departed glacier – 5 glaciers to visit before they disappear
As Iceland holds a ‘funeral’ mourning a departed glacier – 5 glaciers to visit before they disappear

Cressida Bonas is engaged! Everything you need to know about her unusual ruby ring
Cressida Bonas is engaged! Everything you need to know about her unusual ruby ring

Nigella Lawson reveals the £3.30 beauty product she can’t live without

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Myleene Klass suffered difficult birth of new baby

Myleene Klass suffered difficult birth of new baby
Harry Styles appears on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine

Harry Styles appears on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine
Movie memorabilia worth over £6 million to go on sale

Movie memorabilia worth over £6 million to go on sale
Dwayne Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in secret Hawaii wedding

Dwayne Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in secret Hawaii wedding
Dwayne Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in secret Hawaii wedding

Tried and tested: Here’s our verdict on the new deep-fried vegan Magnum from Halo Burger