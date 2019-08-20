RuPaul reveals unusual detail about his relationship with Georges LeBar

RuPaul Charles has revealed he sees his husband every three weeks as the pair live in different cities.

The TV star and drag queen married rancher Georges LeBar in 2017 after a 20-year relationship and LeBar has continued to live in Wyoming, while Charles films his TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race in Los Angeles.

Discussing how his relationship has changed since he got married in a conversation with Judge Judy Sheindlin in Interview magazine, he said: “The difference is really minimal. I met Georges right on the dance floor at the Limelight disco at 6th Avenue and 21st Street on his birthday in 1994.

“We’ve had our ups and downs and everything in between, and there isn’t a person on this planet I like being around more than him.”

He added: “We see each other about every three weeks. But, you know, we’re adults. We can handle it.”

Stars including Kaley Cuoco and Gwyneth Paltrow have previously revealed they do not live with their spouses.

Charles also revealed how his new Netflix show AJ And The Queen, in which his character parents an 11-year-old child, prompted him to emotionally revisit himself as a kid.

He said: “I’ve never done anything like that before. It was the most challenging thing for me as an actor and as a human.

“The big thing for me is that I wish I’d learned how to process feelings earlier.

“The human body is kind of like a computer program, and a lot of the feelings that I felt were based on the experiences I’d had.

“Knowing that feelings are not facts was a message I wish that 11-year-old Ru had heard. As I’ve gotten to this stage in my life, I think being able to understand how fortunate you are is a great gift.

“I feel fantastic. I have my health. I have a good outlook. There have been some great achievements in my career and some really low lows, so I’m not afraid of them.

“I know that I have an ability to create magic because I have my health and I have an equilibrium.”

