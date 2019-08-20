James ‘Arg’ Argent fears he could ‘die’ after reaching 24 stone

The reality TV star hopes to lose more than eight stone.

Reality TV star James Argent fears he “could become ill or die” after revealing he weighs 24 stone and is the biggest he has ever been.

The Only Way Is Essex star, known as Arg, said he needs to lose at least eight stone and hopes his swim across the English Channel will kick-start a new healthier regime.

He told the Sun: “I’ve had check-ups. My heart’s OK, I have no signs of diabetes and my cholesterol is not too high.

“But I was weighed and I was the biggest I’d ever been – around 24 stone. I could become ill or die. The swim is an opportunity to sort my life out.

Argent will attempt to swim from England to France for Channel 4 programme Sink Or Swim, which is raising money for Stand Up To Cancer.

He said: “One of my favourite films is Sexy Beast with Ray Winstone. My dream is to swim the Channel in a pair of Sexy Beast Speedos.

He added: “I need to lose about eight stone or more. I’ve got a long way to go even after I swim the Channel. But it’s just a perfect way to kick-start my healthy weight loss.

“I get a bit of stick on social media for my size. You try to be thick-skinned but it does affect you.”

