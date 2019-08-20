Strictly Come Dancing’s Joe Sugg lands first West End role

The social media star will join the cast of the Adelphi Theatre’s hit musical Waitress.

Strictly Come Dancing runner-up Joe Sugg had landed his first West End role – as Ogie in the hit musical Waitress.

The YouTube star, 27, will take over from Inbetweeners actor Blake Harrison as the character from September 9.

Sugg, who found love with his professional partner Dianne Buswell on Strictly, said the role “topped off an incredible year”.

🥧WELCOME TO THE DINER, JOE 🥧 We are so excited to be welcoming YouTube and Strictly star @joe_sugg, who will be starring as Ogie from 9 September 💗@blakeharrison23’s final performance is on 7 September. pic.twitter.com/3Aa1TQAtLk — Waitress The Musical (@WaitressLondon) August 20, 2019

He said: “I’m so excited I’ve been given the opportunity to play Ogie in Waitress starting September 9.

“I got to see the show a couple of months back and it’s absolutely fantastic. I’m excited to be a part of the cast and to have now landed a role in the West End really has topped off an incredible year for me.

“I hope I do everyone proud and thanks to all my supporters for making it all possible and the best year yet.”

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Sugg is the latest star to fill the role of Ogie.

The part has also been played by Jack McBrayer, best known as Kenneth Parcell in NBC comedy 30 Rock.

Harrison will mark his final performance on Saturday September 7.

Sugg, who blogs as ThatcherJoe, has more than 27 million subscribers.

He and Buswell recently announced they were moving in together, and earlier this year they hit the road with their The Joe & Dianne Show.

Alongside Sugg, Waitress stars Lucie Jones as Jenna, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Peter Hannah as Earl, David Hunter as Dr Pomatter and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe.

Sara Bareilles’ Waitress opened at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End earlier this year.

