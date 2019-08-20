Kevin McCloud says Grand Designs fan Meryl Streep never replied to him

Kevin McCloud claims he was turned down by celebrity Grand Designs fan Meryl Streep.

The host of the show, which celebrates its 20th anniversary, has said he offered tickets to the Oscar-winning star.

McCloud has claimed that he never had a response from his rumoured fan, and would prefer plaudits from taxi drivers and architects.

Meryl Streep has previously said she was a fan of the show (Matt Crossick/PA)

The presenter is marking the 20th year of the programme with a special episodes, Kevin’s Grandest Design, and has spoken about famous members of his fan base.

He said: “I know Richard Ayoade is quite keen on it, and I know one or two other people are, but it’s not as though we’re best friends as a result.

“I once wrote to Meryl Streep offering her tickets to something and she never replied.”

He added: “The only time I get excited is when a cabbie says he enjoys the programme, or when a 30-year-old architect comes up to me and says,’I started watching the programme when I was 10′.”

McCloud will present a special show returning to some of his favourite projects from two decades of architectural feats.

Kevin McCloud will reveal his top five designs (Boundless/Channel 4)

The presenter has described the show as a “huge adventure”, and said the successful format has meant only his hairline has changed in the programme’s long TV run.

He has said what unites most designers who appear on the show is their willingness to ignore him.

McCloud said: “There’s a sort of glint in the eye, a sort of self-righteousness that means whatever I tell them they’re going to ignore.

“The fact that I’ve seen hundreds of projects and have made observations about all of them is of no relevance to most of the self-builders I meet, who are just absolutely convinced that their project is going to be the one that goes right.

“But where this springs from is hope –the wonderful, human fallibility that we all have, which is hope.”

McCloud will reveal his top five favourites in the special episode, set to air on Channel 4 on 28th August 28 at 9pm.

It will be followed by a new Grand Designs series.

© Press Association 2019