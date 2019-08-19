Harry Styles appears on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine

19th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

It will be the second time the former One Direction star has appeared on the cover as a solo artist.

Graham Norton Show – London

Harry Styles will appear on the cover of the September issue of Rolling Stone, it has been announced.

The revered music magazine shared a picture of the cover on Instagram, showing a topless Styles smiling for the camera.

He is wearing a gold crucifix on a chain around his neck while a selection of his tattoos are on display.

A blurb on the cover teasing Styles’s interview reads: “Sex, psychedelics and the secrets of stardom.”

This will be his second solo appearance on the front of Rolling Stone, following on from the May 2017 cover.

He also graced the magazine’s page one as part of One Direction in March 2012.

Rolling Stone is available on September 3.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set for sixth week at number one

Dame Vivienne Westwood: Greta Thunberg would be great as ‘world controller’
Dame Vivienne Westwood: Greta Thunberg would be great as ‘world controller’

Dwayne Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in secret Hawaii wedding
Dwayne Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in secret Hawaii wedding

9 nourishing coconut beauty products that will work wonders on your hair and body

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Looking for beauty inspiration? Follow these celebrity make-up artists on Instagram

Looking for beauty inspiration? Follow these celebrity make-up artists on Instagram
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Justin Bieber has a demand for ‘legend’ Ryan Gosling

Justin Bieber has a demand for ‘legend’ Ryan Gosling
Nigella Lawson reveals the £3.30 beauty product she can’t live without

Nigella Lawson reveals the £3.30 beauty product she can’t live without
Nigella Lawson reveals the £3.30 beauty product she can’t live without

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set for sixth week at number one