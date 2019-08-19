Harry Styles appears on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine

It will be the second time the former One Direction star has appeared on the cover as a solo artist.

Harry Styles will appear on the cover of the September issue of Rolling Stone, it has been announced.

The revered music magazine shared a picture of the cover on Instagram, showing a topless Styles smiling for the camera.

He is wearing a gold crucifix on a chain around his neck while a selection of his tattoos are on display.

A blurb on the cover teasing Styles’s interview reads: “Sex, psychedelics and the secrets of stardom.”

This will be his second solo appearance on the front of Rolling Stone, following on from the May 2017 cover.

He also graced the magazine’s page one as part of One Direction in March 2012.

Rolling Stone is available on September 3.

