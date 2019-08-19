Stars arrive at MTV Cribs launch party in toy cars

19th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The series is returning after a 10-year hiatus.

MTV Cribs Photocall – London

Chris Eubank Jr arrived at the MTV Cribs launch in a flash sports car – while Joey Essex pulled up in a toy car.

The pair were among the stars stepping out in London for the launch of the rebooted show.

Chris Eubank Junior and Joey Essex
Chris Eubank Jr and Joey Essex (Ian West/PA)

Jess Wright, married Love Island winners Alex and Olivia Bowen, Charlotte Dawson and Jodie Harsh were also at the event.

Harsh also pulled up to the house party on a toy car.

The cult show, which sees stars invite viewers into their homes, is returning after a 10-year hiatus featuring a new cast of famous names.

Alex and Olivia Bowen
Alex and Olivia Bowen (Ian West/PA)
Charlotte Dawson
Charlotte Dawson (Ian West/PA)

Other stars taking part include Gemma Collins, Megan McKenna, Eyal Booker and Georgia Steel.

British boxing champion Amir Khan and his wife Faryal will also be inviting cameras into their homes.

Jodie Harsh
Jodie Harsh (Ian West/PA)

Cribs first aired in 2000 and ran for 17 seasons.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Nigella Lawson reveals the £3.30 beauty product she can’t live without

Justin Bieber has a demand for ‘legend’ Ryan Gosling
Justin Bieber has a demand for ‘legend’ Ryan Gosling

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set for sixth week at number one
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set for sixth week at number one

9 nourishing coconut beauty products that will work wonders on your hair and body

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Looking for beauty inspiration? Follow these celebrity make-up artists on Instagram

Looking for beauty inspiration? Follow these celebrity make-up artists on Instagram
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Dwayne Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in secret Hawaii wedding

Dwayne Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in secret Hawaii wedding
Dwayne Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in secret Hawaii wedding

Nigella Lawson reveals the £3.30 beauty product she can’t live without