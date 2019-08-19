Stars arrive at MTV Cribs launch party in toy cars

The series is returning after a 10-year hiatus.

Chris Eubank Jr arrived at the MTV Cribs launch in a flash sports car – while Joey Essex pulled up in a toy car.

The pair were among the stars stepping out in London for the launch of the rebooted show.

Chris Eubank Jr and Joey Essex (Ian West/PA)

Jess Wright, married Love Island winners Alex and Olivia Bowen, Charlotte Dawson and Jodie Harsh were also at the event.

Harsh also pulled up to the house party on a toy car.

The cult show, which sees stars invite viewers into their homes, is returning after a 10-year hiatus featuring a new cast of famous names.

Alex and Olivia Bowen (Ian West/PA)

Charlotte Dawson (Ian West/PA)

Other stars taking part include Gemma Collins, Megan McKenna, Eyal Booker and Georgia Steel.

British boxing champion Amir Khan and his wife Faryal will also be inviting cameras into their homes.

Jodie Harsh (Ian West/PA)

Cribs first aired in 2000 and ran for 17 seasons.

