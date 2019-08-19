Strictly stars share group photos as rehearsals get under way

19th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Michelle Visage said the celebrities ‘smashed it’ on the first day of rehearsals.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

Strictly Come Dancing stars Jamie Laing and Michelle Visage have shared the first group shots of this year’s contestants.

The images shared to social media show rehearsals getting under way for the new series of the BBC dance competition.

Reality TV star Laing posted a snap of the group on Instagram, with the caption: “And so it begins #strictly.”

View this post on Instagram

And so it begins #strictly

A post shared by jamielaing (@jamielaing) on

US star Visage shared a similar image, writing: “DAY 1 of @bbcstrictly rehearsals and we smashed it!….. Kinda…… CAN’T WAIT FOR MORE!

“Love you ALL! #strictly @iamchrisramsey you were a great partner!”

Catherine Tyldesley, who is one of the 15 stars who will be vying for the Glitterball, shared a picture of her in brightly coloured work-out clothes.

“First day of group rehearsals… too much??” she asked.

This year’s line-up also includes veteran TV broadcaster Anneka Rice, former rower James Cracknell and Paralympian Will Bayley.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are back as hosts, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli will be back as judges.

Motsi Mabuse, sister of Strictly professional Oti, will replace Dame Darcey Bussell on the panel.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Looking for beauty inspiration? Follow these celebrity make-up artists on Instagram
Looking for beauty inspiration? Follow these celebrity make-up artists on Instagram

Dwayne Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in secret Hawaii wedding
Dwayne Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in secret Hawaii wedding

Myleene Klass suffered difficult birth of new baby

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Dame Vivienne Westwood: Greta Thunberg would be great as ‘world controller’

Dame Vivienne Westwood: Greta Thunberg would be great as ‘world controller’
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set for sixth week at number one

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set for sixth week at number one
9 nourishing coconut beauty products that will work wonders on your hair and body

9 nourishing coconut beauty products that will work wonders on your hair and body
9 nourishing coconut beauty products that will work wonders on your hair and body

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video