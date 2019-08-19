James Corden extends contract to host Late Late Show until 2022

19th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The Gavin and Stacey star took over hosting duties from Craig Ferguson four years ago.

Peter Rabbit UK Gala Premiere – London

James Corden has extended his contract to continue hosting The Late Late Show in the US until 2022.

The Gavin and Stacey star has become a Hollywood A-lister since he took over the late-night chat show from Craig Ferguson in 2015.

CBS TV Studios, which makes the show, wrote on Twitter: “To many more late, late nights with The #LateLateShow!

“@JKCorden, who received the most #Emmy nominations of any individual performer this year, is officially continuing to host his acclaimed broadcast through August 2022.”

Since Corden took over, the show has earned Emmy nominations for outstanding talk-variety show every year.

Corden scored seven nominations at the 71st Emmy Awards, the most of any on-air talent, and Late Late Show executive producer Ben Winston picked up eight.

Corden is nominated for his work on The Late Late Show, the Carpool Karaoke primetime specials, the Carpool Karaoke series for Apple and The World’s Best.

He is also due to star in the upcoming movie adaptation of the musical Cats and will soon be seen in the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, which has been filming in Wales.

David Nevins, chief creative officer for the CBS corporation, said: “James Corden has burned his way to the top of American television with a daring, energetic and inventive broadcast that stands out in the late-night space.

“He is a host and performer whose considerable talents shine on every stage and he has created a cutting-edge comedy factory with shows that have resonated across multiple platforms.

“James and his shows are a great source of pride to CBS and it’s exciting to extend our relationship well into the future.”

© Press Association 2019

