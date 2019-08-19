Ed Sheeran set to return to number one in UK album chart

Frank Turner is on course to have this week’s highest new entry.

Ed Sheeran is on course to return to number one in the UK album chart after being knocked off the top last week.

The singer-songwriter’s No.6 Collaborations Project had reigned for four weeks before being toppled by Slipknot’s latest offering, We Are Not Your Kind.

But he is set to return to the summit this week, said the Official Charts Company.

Frank Turner is sailing towards this week’s highest new entry with his new record No Man’s Land.

The album, which celebrates the life and stories of women throughout history, is at number two at the midweek stage.

If No Man’s Land holds its position, it will be Turner’s fourth UK top five album.

Lewis Capaldi is at three with Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent and Ride’s This Is Not A Safe Place is at four. Slipknot’s record is down to five.

Elsewhere, American rapper Young Thug could land his first UK top 20 album with So Much Fun, currently at 11, and Battersea rapper Blade Brown is set to make his top 40 debut with Bags And Boxes 4, which is at 14.

Florence And The Machine’s debut album, Lungs (2009), is set for a top 40 return following a special 10th anniversary vinyl boxset release. The album has spent 89 total weeks in the top 40 to date.

