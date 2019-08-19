Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton reunite for guitar lesson

19th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The pair co-starred in the Potter films from 2001 to 2011.

Emma Watson

Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton have reunited for a guitar lesson.

An image shared on Felton’s Instagram shows the pair sitting together, with the actress clutching a guitar.

View this post on Instagram

Quick learner x

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on

Felton, 31, appears to be explaining something about Watson’s grip.

“Quick learner x,” he captioned the shot.

The pair shared the screen in the film series based on JK Rowling’s novels from 2001 until 2011.

Watson, 29, starred as Hermione Granger and Felton played Draco Malfoy.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dame Vivienne Westwood: Greta Thunberg would be great as ‘world controller’

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set for sixth week at number one
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set for sixth week at number one

Looking for beauty inspiration? Follow these celebrity make-up artists on Instagram
Looking for beauty inspiration? Follow these celebrity make-up artists on Instagram

Myleene Klass suffered difficult birth of new baby

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Justin Bieber has a demand for ‘legend’ Ryan Gosling

Justin Bieber has a demand for ‘legend’ Ryan Gosling
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Heidi Klum shows off her wedding ring on Instagram

Heidi Klum shows off her wedding ring on Instagram
Heidi Klum shows off her wedding ring on Instagram

Dame Vivienne Westwood: Greta Thunberg would be great as ‘world controller’