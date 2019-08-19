Dwayne Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in secret Hawaii wedding

They have been an item since 2006.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed he married his partner Lauren Hashian in a secret wedding on Sunday.

The film star posted two pictures of himself with Hashian on their wedding day against an idyllic backdrop in Hawaii, one of which saw them kissing in front of a sunset.

He wrote: “We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pomaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial.”

Johnson, 47, opted for a white shirt and white trousers for the big day, while Hashian, 34, wore a white lace bridal gown and a long veil.

Johnson has been in a relationship with singer-songwriter Hashian since they met on the set of his film The Game Plan in 2006.

They have two children together – daughters Jasmine, three, and Tiana, one.

Comedian Kevin Hart and American football star Tom Brady were among those congratulating the couple for their wedding day in the comments on Instagram.

Former WWE star Johnson, best known for roles in the Fast And Furious films and Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, was previously married to producer Dany Garcia from 1997 until 2007.

