Dwayne Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in secret Hawaii wedding

19th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

They have been an item since 2006.

The 87th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed he married his partner Lauren Hashian in a secret wedding on Sunday.

The film star posted two pictures of himself with Hashian on their wedding day against an idyllic backdrop in Hawaii, one of which saw them kissing in front of a sunset.

He wrote: “We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pomaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial.”

Johnson, 47, opted for a white shirt and white trousers for the big day, while Hashian, 34, wore a white lace bridal gown and a long veil.

Johnson has been in a relationship with singer-songwriter Hashian since they met on the set of his film The Game Plan in 2006.

They have two children together – daughters Jasmine, three, and Tiana, one.

Comedian Kevin Hart and American football star Tom Brady were among those congratulating the couple for their wedding day in the comments on Instagram.

Former WWE star Johnson, best known for roles in the Fast And Furious films and Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, was previously married to producer Dany Garcia from 1997 until 2007.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Dave Grohl spotted with bottle of Buckfast after Glasgow gig
Dave Grohl spotted with bottle of Buckfast after Glasgow gig

Channel 4 series lifts lid on former Daily Mail boss Paul Dacre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dame Vivienne Westwood: Greta Thunberg would be great as ‘world controller’

Dame Vivienne Westwood: Greta Thunberg would be great as ‘world controller’
Heidi Klum shows off her wedding ring on Instagram

Heidi Klum shows off her wedding ring on Instagram
Myleene Klass suffered difficult birth of new baby

Myleene Klass suffered difficult birth of new baby
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set for sixth week at number one

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set for sixth week at number one
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set for sixth week at number one

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video