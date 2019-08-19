Williams in ‘good mental space’ after rape trial ordeal, says JLS co-star Gill

Gill said he is sure his former JLS co-star will enjoy success in the future.

JB Gill has said his former JLS co-star Oritse Williams is in a “good mental space” after being cleared of rape charges.

Pop star Williams was accused of raping a woman in his hotel room following a solo concert, and was acquitted of the charges in late May.

Gill told ITV’s Lorraine that it was “tough ordeal” for his former colleague, and that he and fellow former JLS stars Marvin Humes and Aston Merrygold were “there for him” throughout the legal battle.

JB Gill (Ian West/PA)

“We didn’t know the ins outs of everything that happened, and to be honest you have to respect that,” he said.

“Thankfully he’s come out on the other end and is in a good mental space, which is the biggest thing. And something like that has a profound effect on everything, and obviously professionally that’s really impacted him.”

Gill added: “This is now time to build, so we’re here for him, encouraging him in that, and whatever he decides to do next I’m sure will be a success.”

Jurors at Wolverhampton Crown Court deliberated for around two hours before unanimously acquitting Williams, who told the jury he had consensual sex with the woman in the city in December 2016.

The jury also cleared Williams’ tour manager Jamien Nagadhana of two sexual assault charges relating to the same woman.

The prosecution had alleged Williams tried to have sex with the woman, who cannot be named, and then raped her when she returned to his hotel room to look for her belongings.

JLS in 2012 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Gill, who rose to fame alongside Williams, Humes and Merrygold in R&B group JLS when they were runners-up in The X Factor in 2008, said there are no current plans for a reunion.

He said that they “can never say never”, adding: “I think we’re just enjoying doing our own thing at the moment.”

JLS were known for a string of hits including Beat Again, One Shot and Everybody In Love, and for their four top-three albums.

They split in 2013.

