Stars you probably forgot have won Rear of the Year over the decades

19th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Dame Barbara Windsor, Michael Barrymore and Charlotte Church are among previous top bottoms.

Rear of the Year

Amanda Holden and Sir Andy Murray are the latest in a long line of recipients of the light-hearted Rear of the Year prize.

But can you remember some of these previous champions of the accolade celebrating the shapely behinds of celebrities?

Barbara Windsor
Barbara Windsor (PA)

Dame Barbara Windsor was the first winner of the title back in 1976, when it was known as Bottom of the Year and was a one-off event.

Suzi Quatro
Suzi Quatro (PA)

Several years later, after Rear of the Year became an annual event, pop star Suzi Quatro won the award in 1982.

Michael Barrymore and Anneka Rice
Michael Barrymore and Anneka Rice (PA)

In 1986, Michael Barrymore became the first male winner of the prize alongside broadcaster Anneka Rice.

Sarah Lancashire
Sarah Lancashire (PA)

Actress Sarah Lancashire rocked an excellent pair of jeans when she won the top bottom award in 1993.

Carol Smillie and Frank Skinner
Carol Smillie and Frank Skinner (PA)

TV presenter Carol Smillie and comedian Frank Skinner looked thrilled in 1998 when they claimed the award together.

Denise Van Outen
Denise Van Outen (PA)

Actress and presenter Denise van Outen was named Rear of the Year in 1999 alongside singer Robbie Williams, who was sadly absent from the photocall.

Charlotte Church
Charlotte Church (PA)

Singer Charlotte Church was just 16 when she was crowned the winner in 2002. She later spoke of her regret at accepting the prize at such a young age.

Nell McAndrew
Nell McAndrew (PA)

Model Nell McAndrew almost drew more attention to her back than her backside when she bagged the award in 2005.

Russell Watson
Russell Watson (PA)

Opera singer Russell Watson was the 2009 male winner of the prize, alongside singer and actress Rachel Stevens.

Anton du Beke and Carol Vorderman
Anton du Beke and Carol Vorderman (PA)

Strictly Come Dancing professional Anton du Beke was delighted to win Rear of the Year alongside TV’s Carol Vorderman in 2011.

Kym Marsh
Kym Marsh (PA)

Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh was named the woman with the best bottom in Britain in 2015.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Heidi Klum shows off her wedding ring on Instagram

Dave Grohl spotted with bottle of Buckfast after Glasgow gig
Dave Grohl spotted with bottle of Buckfast after Glasgow gig

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Channel 4 series lifts lid on former Daily Mail boss Paul Dacre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Myleene Klass suffered difficult birth of new baby

Myleene Klass suffered difficult birth of new baby
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set for sixth week at number one

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set for sixth week at number one
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set for sixth week at number one

Heidi Klum shows off her wedding ring on Instagram