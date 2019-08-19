Love Island’s Chris and Harley are first couple from latest series to split

The pair have had one of the shortest relationships of those who took part in this year’s show.

Love Island star Chris Taylor has said he split from Harley Brash because they have been “very busy”, as they became the first couple from this year’s series to break up.

Chris and Harley, who were late arrivals to the villa and became a couple towards the end of the series, have separated three weeks after the series ended.

Chris posted on Instagram: “A serious post for once guys. I’m sad to say that both Harley and I have parted ways and came to this decision last night, despite rumours from the media last week.

“Both of us have been very busy with separate opportunities and haven’t had enough quality time for each other.

“We both have the upmost (sic) support and respect for one another and the decision was made amicably.

“I wish her all the best and will always be glad we rode the Love Island adventure together.”

Chris, a business development manager, added: “I will be very proud of everything she has done and everything she’ll do. The future is bright crumpet go get em! Chris xx.”

The pair were reported to have split last week, around a month after striking up a romance in the TV villa.

Chris had previously said he was enjoying his romance with Harley away from the cameras.

He recently told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “We have had a good start. We have got a lot closer since we came out, since there is no-one watching us all the time.”

During his time in the show Chris had shown an interest in India Reynolds, who went on to take third place with partner Ovie Soko, while Harley had eyes for Ovie.

The series was won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, who claimed a £50,000 cash prize.

