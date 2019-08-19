Amanda Holden leaves ‘fake’ competition behind in Rear Of The Year award

The Britain’s Got Talent judge has won the yearly prize.

Amanda Holden has won the Rear Of The Year Award, leaving competition from “fake” bottoms behind.

Tennis ace Sir Andy Murray was crowned champion in the men’s category as connoisseurs celebrated “quality rather than quantity”.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Holden has been praised by aficionados for her “understated rear”.

Amanda Holden was favoured over ‘fake’ competition (Ian West/PA)

Despite substantial competition, the TV star’s proportions were favoured over more enhanced posteriors.

Holden takes the title from last year’s winner, Michelle Keegan, and beat royalty to the prize.

She was chosen by the voting public ahead of Holly Willoughby, Rachel Riley, the Duchess Of Sussex, and Carol Vorderman.

Rear Of The Year organiser Tony Edwards said of Holden: “She has a particularly shapely, well-toned and, above all, proportionate and understated rear – in contrast to the somewhat exaggerated, fake, cosmetic look for bottoms, recently imported from the USA.

“They won’t win any style awards in the UK.”

Sir Andy Murray triumphed in the men’s category (Victoria Jones/PA)

He added of the two winners: “Amanda and Andy’s celebrity rears represent perfect examples of today’s toned and firm gluteus maximus – with quality rather than quantity as the essential fashion keynote.

“Biggest is rarely best when it comes to bottoms.”

Organisers of the long-running competition said Holden received nearly 12,000 online votes between August 2018 and July 2019.

They highlighted the TV fan base which devotes its attention to her on a regular basis.

Mr Edwards said: “Vegetarian Amanda obviously enjoys the support of an active fan base which seems to be regularly focused on her pert posterior, ensuring that she topped the voting for 2019.”

In the men’s competition, Sir Andy triumphed over the likes of Harry Styles, Aiden Turner, Idris Elba, and Jamie Dornan.

Mr Edwards said: “Andy Murray, 32, who took the title from Poldark star Aiden Turner is clearly one of Britain’s most popular athletes and his well-toned physique seems to command an army of fans, particularly around Wimbledon tennis fortnight.”

© Press Association 2019