Lydia Bright ready to be a mother

19th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The reality star is looking forward to motherhood.

National Television Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London

Lydia Bright is ready to put aside partying as she prepares for motherhood.

The Only Way Is Essex star has said her priorities have changed and she is ready for a new chapter in her life.

Bright has revealed she is pregnant and feels that it is the right time to have a child.

King of Thieves World Premiere – London
Lydia Bright would be comfortable with a girl (Ian West/PA)

The TV personality said that if her baby is a girl, she will enjoy the same relationship as she has with her own mother.

She told Hello magazine: “I’ve done so much travelling, I’ve done all my partying holidays, I’m where I want to be in terms of my life, financially and career-wise.

“It just feels like the right time for it all to happen for me.”

The reality star of The Brights added: “I’m very girly, so people just imagine me with a girl. But I’m really not bothered.

“I’d love a girl to be my best friend – me and my mum are best friends, she’s my best friend for life.

“But if I have a boy first he’ll be the big brother, all protective.”

The full interview can be read in Hello magazine, out now.

© Press Association 2019

