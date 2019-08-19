Myleene Klass suffered difficult birth of new baby

The presenter has welcomed the arrival of boy Apollo.

Myleene Klass has said she blanked out five hours of her life during the birth of her new baby.

The radio presenter said the birth of her baby, named Apollo, was fraught with complications.

Klass said that having a child aged in her 40s has been a different experience.

She told Hello! magazine that after an easy beginning to her labour, the situation became more extreme.

The Smooth Radio and Classic FM presenter said: “My waters broke and I was in the birthing pool. We had a really easy first three hours, to the point that I thought we would all be home by 7pm.

“But I don’t remember what happened next.

Just wanted to say a huge thank you on behalf of my family for all your gorgeous messages. We are all so in love with our new little baby. He’s so perfect. X — Myleene Klass (@KlassMyleene) August 11, 2019

“I lost five hours of my life and it was a pretty complicated birth in the end.”

The presenter has said she does not take the pleasures of motherhood for granted, and is cherishing moments with young Apollo because she knows how fleeting they can be.

She said: “Having a baby in your 40s is an extremely different experience.

“I love the night feeds – it’s a privilege to look at his little face during the night. I know how quickly this will go.

“I’m loving every single minute. I even miss my baby bump.”

