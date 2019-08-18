Strictly dancers send love to Neil and Katya Jones after split announcement

18th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The professional dancers had been together for 11 years and married for six.

Neil and Katya Jones

Strictly Come Dancing stars have given Katya and Neil Jones their support, as the couple announced they were splitting after 11 years.

The couple, who were in the headlines last year when Katya was pictured kissing her then dance partner Seann Walsh, said in a statement shared to both their social media accounts that they had made a mutual decision to part.

They said that although they would always love each other it was now “in a different way as friends”.

Many of their fellow dancers responded by posting heart emojis online, including Dianne Buswell, Oti Mabuse, Joanne Clifton and Amy Dowden.

Mabuse’s sister Motsi, who is taking over from Dame Darcey Bussell on the Strictly judging panel, posted a praying hands emoji.

View this post on Instagram

♥️

A post shared by Katya Jones (@mrs_katjones) on

Janette Manrara wrote: “I love you both tremendously!

“You are both incredible people, talented dancers, & wonderful friends!”

Arlene Phillips, who used to be a judge on the BBC show, commented on Neil’s post: “Life changes in the most unexpected ways and as a dancer we know it ebbs and flows like a dance moving forward and back.”

Former Strictly contestants also sent their support.

Louis Smith posted a heart emoji and Mollie King wrote: “Sending you both lots of love xx.”

Chizzy Akudolu posted: “You guys bring me nothing but joy. I wish the same for you.”

Katya and Neil had been together since 2008 and were married in August 2013.

© Press Association 2019

