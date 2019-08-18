Love Islanders Wes and Arabella appear to confirm relationship

The pair have been linked for weeks.

Love Islanders Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi have apparently confirmed they are an item.

The pair have been romantically linked in recent weeks.

On Sunday they appeared to make their relationship official when they both posted a snap from a night out together on Instagram.

Wes, who was a contestant on Love Island last year, captioned the shot: “It was raining so I brought my ‘umbrella’… if you know you know… #LoveIsland (flash doing bits to my eyes lolllll).”

Arabella, who was one of the 2019 crop, wrote: “Delicious Evening With A Delicious Human.”

The post drew comments from some of their fellow former contestants.

“Insta official yeah,” said Josh Denzel, while Elma Pazar posted: “Living for this.”

Wes was previously in a relationship with Megan Barton Hanson, after they fell for each other on the ITV2 show, while Arabella enjoyed a flirtation with Danny Williams during her time in the villa.

