Heidi Klum shows off her wedding ring on Instagram

18th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The model has had two wedding ceremonies with musician Tom Kaulitz.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum has given fans a peek at her wedding ring after tying the knot with Tom Kaulitz.

The German supermodel and the rock musician officially married earlier this year in a secret ceremony in the US, but exchanged vows again in Capri, Italy, this month.

On Sunday, Klum, 46, posted pictures on Instagram showing her lounging on a boat. In one, she is flashing her simple gold wedding band at the camera.

View this post on Instagram

😆

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Klum and Kaulitz, 29, got engaged on Christmas Eve last year after going public with their romance earlier in 2018.

Earlier this month, she shared a picture from their nuptials. It showed the couple kissing against the backdrop of a yacht adorned with flowers and garlands.

The model was previously married to British singer-songwriter Seal, who she has three children with.

© Press Association 2019

