Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set for sixth week at number one

18th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Senorita remains top of the UK charts.

Camila Cabello on immigration

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello look set for a sixth week at number one.

Their track Senorita has dominated the UK singles chart recently, and could extend its stay at the top.

It would be Cabello’s best chart performance since her 2017 track Havana enjoyed five weeks at number one.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals – New York
Shawn Mendes remains at number one (PA)

British talent Ed Sheeran’s collaboration with Khalid, Beautiful People, is likely to be hot on the Cuban-American singer’s heels at number two, according to the Official Charts Company.

Kygo and Whitney Houston are set for third place in the top 10 with Higher Love, with Dominic Fike’s 3 Nights at number four.

AJ Tracey is next with Ladbroke Grove, followed by Aitch’s Taste (Make It Shake), Sam Smith’s How Do You Sleep?, and Lil Tecca With Ransom.

Taylor Swift is back in the UK charts with her new single Lover.

In at number 10 as the week begins is Mist featuring Fredo and So High.

The final chart positions will be announced on Friday August 23.

© Press Association 2019

