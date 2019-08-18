Dave Grohl spotted with bottle of Buckfast after Glasgow gig

The Foo Fighters frontman played with his band at Bellahouston Park.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was spotted with a bottle of Buckfast after playing a gig in Glasgow.

The former Nirvana star and his band played a gig for Summer Sessions at Bellahouston Park on Saturday.

WOW. Thank you @foofighters For the best gig of our life’s. 🖤🖤What an amazing experience. THANK YOU TO everyone for coming down so early to see us. REALLY blown away at how lovely you all are!!!!! 🖤Also getting the big man Into the Scottish ways 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤Class @smmrsessions AHHHHHHH Posted by The Van T's on Sunday, August 18, 2019

Afterwards he was caught on video clutching a bottle of Buckfast, the high-alcohol tonic wine which has become notoriously popular in parts of Scotland.

In the video, captured by Chloe Van Thomson from Glasgow band the Van Ts, Grohl says: “I wasn’t going to leave this city without at least one bottle of this.”

He then raises the bottle to his lips – although the top remained firmly on during the video so it remains unclear whether he actually gave it a try.

Foo Fighters have a number of gigs and festival appearances coming up in the UK and Ireland, including a show in Dublin and slots at Reading and Leeds festivals.

